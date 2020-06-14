/
1 bedroom apartments
129 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
1 Unit Available
430 Linden ave
430 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 BED APARTMENT IN DESIRED WILMETTE - Property Id: 295481 LARGE 1 BED APARTMENT IN WILMETTE. WALK TO THE PURPLE LINE AND THE BEACH !!! HARDWOOD FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED MUST SEE !!! SORRY, NO DOGS.
1 Unit Available
1119 Greenleaf
1119 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Greenleaf Apartments - Property Id: 294994 Completely remodeled 1 Bedroom apartment just a block from Wilmette's cafe's, restaurants, shops, library and the Metra train.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
1 Unit Available
9715 WOODS Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
938 sqft
Available July 10th - Perfect rental -popular Optima in Skokie.
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Rogers Park
10 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Rogers Park
17 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
756 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Rogers Park
Contact for Availability
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Just off of Touhy Avenue, a mere mile from the beautiful Loyola Park and beachfront, sits 1900 W. Rogers Park.
