All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like Courthouse Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, IL
/
Courthouse Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Courthouse Square

250 S Naperville Rd · (630) 216-8147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C3606 · Avail. Oct 4

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 981 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C4616 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit C4518 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit C3612 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courthouse Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
package receiving
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
business center
carport
community garden
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Courthouse Square is home to a local favorite. Check out our CAMME award winning one bedroom apartments! Quartz kitchen countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and engineered wide hardwood flooring, plus a full size washer and dryer and charming views of historic downtown Wheaton.Discover a new standard of luxury living. Wheaton's newest luxury apartment community features two six story, smoke-free buildings. Each of the 149 apartment homes features elegant custom home finishes, all in a top notch location with outstanding community amenities. This boutique gem community is located in historic downtown Wheaton. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: no weight limit, restricted breeds- aggressive types
Parking Details: Garage lot. Climate controlled garage with assigned parking.
Storage Details: Located in the climate controlled garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courthouse Square have any available units?
Courthouse Square has 4 units available starting at $2,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does Courthouse Square have?
Some of Courthouse Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courthouse Square currently offering any rent specials?
Courthouse Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courthouse Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Courthouse Square is pet friendly.
Does Courthouse Square offer parking?
Yes, Courthouse Square offers parking.
Does Courthouse Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Courthouse Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Courthouse Square have a pool?
Yes, Courthouse Square has a pool.
Does Courthouse Square have accessible units?
Yes, Courthouse Square has accessible units.
Does Courthouse Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courthouse Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Courthouse Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir
Wheaton, IL 60189
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr
Wheaton, IL 60187
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St
Wheaton, IL 60187
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct
Wheaton, IL 60189
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr
Wheaton, IL 60187
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street
Wheaton, IL 60187

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with PoolWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Wheaton CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity