Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym green community parking pool bike storage garage package receiving accessible elevator bbq/grill business center carport community garden concierge conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Courthouse Square is home to a local favorite. Check out our CAMME award winning one bedroom apartments! Quartz kitchen countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and engineered wide hardwood flooring, plus a full size washer and dryer and charming views of historic downtown Wheaton.Discover a new standard of luxury living. Wheaton's newest luxury apartment community features two six story, smoke-free buildings. Each of the 149 apartment homes features elegant custom home finishes, all in a top notch location with outstanding community amenities. This boutique gem community is located in historic downtown Wheaton. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home!