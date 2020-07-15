/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:40 PM
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westchester, IL
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in
Results within 5 miles of Westchester
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
904 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
26 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
38 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
$
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
37 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
28 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
20 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8636 W. Grand Ave. 3A
8636 West Grand Avenue, River Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath In River Grove - Property Id: 317489 LOOKING FOR THAT PERFECT APARTMENT WITH EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, STORES, PARKS, SCHOOLS? THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS LOOKING FOR A TENANT.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
335 Park Ave
335 Park Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
Residential Home - Property Id: 211101 2/bed 1/bath Great Town Top schools Walk to METRA Train Full basement great storage or TV/Play room Attached 1/car garage Huge Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
530 South york Street
530 S York St, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedrooms, 1 bath apartment. Bamboo floors. Big closets. Newer kitchen. Second floor common laundry area. Award winning schools. This is a non smoking unit. No pets allowed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6340 AMERICANA Drive
6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1051 sqft
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:52 PM
1 Unit Available
405 South Kenilworth Avenue
405 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
405 South Kenilworth Avenue Apt #1AA, Oak Park, IL 60302 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Fonseca, Choosechicagohomes.com / Real People Realty, (773) 699-5570. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 405 S.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Village
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBroadview, ILMaywood, ILBrookfield, ILHinsdale, ILWestern Springs, ILLa Grange, IL