10317 Elizabeth Street

Beautiful 2 bedroom plus office, 1 bathroom, unit with vintage charm located on the top floor of a brick building in Westchester. Beyond a charming entry foyer and coat storage, the oversized living room features a decorative fireplace and bookshelves. The unit also offers a separate dining room and private connecting hallway for the adjacent bedrooms, bathroom, and linen closet. Situated on a quiet street and close to Kennedy expressway, Oakbrook shopping center. Coin laundry in basement and storage. No Pets. Tenant responsible for electric. Landlord pays heat, water and garbage removal. This is a NO smoking property.