10317 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:22 PM

10317 Elizabeth Street

10317 Elizabeth Street · (312) 492-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10317 Elizabeth Street, Westchester, IL 60154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus office, 1 bathroom, unit with vintage charm located on the top floor of a brick building in Westchester. Beyond a charming entry foyer and coat storage, the oversized living room features a decorative fireplace and bookshelves. The unit also offers a separate dining room and private connecting hallway for the adjacent bedrooms, bathroom, and linen closet. Situated on a quiet street and close to Kennedy expressway, Oakbrook shopping center. Coin laundry in basement and storage. No Pets. Tenant responsible for electric. Landlord pays heat, water and garbage removal. This is a NO smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
10317 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10317 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
10317 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 10317 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester.
Does 10317 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 10317 Elizabeth Street does offer parking.
Does 10317 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10317 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 10317 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 10317 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 10317 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10317 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10317 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10317 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
