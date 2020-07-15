/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Cantera
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1325 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Warrenville
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lakes
1904 Alta Vista Court
1904 Alta Vista Court, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2379 sqft
ELEGANT UPSCALE TOWNHOME WITH UPGRADED FINISHES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOARING CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE EXTRA STORAGE IN THIS HOME.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1456 North Eagle Street
1456 North Eagle Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1344 sqft
North Naperville & District 203 schools-can walk to Mill St GS & Jefferson.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
26 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Brookdale
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
66 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:46 PM
$
8 Units Available
Fox Valley
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1509 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
8 Units Available
Brittany Springs
2504 Bordeaux Ln, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1330 sqft
Walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, conference room, playground, pool, and tennis court. Conveniently located off State Route 34. Pet friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
2853 Peachtree Circle
2853 Peachtree Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2853 Peachtree Circle in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
541 Cypress Drive
541 Cypress Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1974 sqft
Great Rental Home Near Downtown Naperville - Location...Location...Location...
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
204 North Gary Avenue
204 North Gary Avenue, Wheaton, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 204 North Gary Avenue in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Far East
4043 MARBLE Court
4043 Marble Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
An ideal family home in a lovely neighborhood. This end unit townhome is the largest model in this subdivision. It has 3 bdrms (2 with walk-in closets), a spacious kitchen wth Maple cabinets, two & one-half baths and attached 2-car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
534 W. Evergreen Street
534 West Evergreen Street, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2154 sqft
534 W. Evergreen Street Available 08/21/20 Luxury Three Bed Townhome Wheaton w First Floor Master - Beautiful, large end unit townhome, close to everything! All maintenance included! Three large bedrooms, with master on the first floor.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beau Bien
4500 Blackhawk Lane
4500 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
Large, open & bright RANCH ~ 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Great Open Floor Plan! Fresh tone and neutral colors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
231 Half Moon Circle
231 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1268 sqft
Available For Rent August 1st! Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus large fully finished, walkout basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new dishwasher 2019 and new light fixtures.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1325 Nagel Court
1325 Nagel Court, West Chicago, IL
Executive Home, Approx 4400 SQ, 2 story residence boasts every amenity. 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 1st floor office, Chef's kitchen, incredible master suite w/luxury master bath & WIC.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
735 Clearwood Ct
735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Single Family/Duplex Home 735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL, 60504 Call Now: 408-802-6591 This is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home. A newly renovated house in Naperville-Aurora township, IL. It has 3 bedrooms plus 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1770 Felten Road 1B
1770 Felten Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Remodeled beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 31566 Completely remodeled. Beautiful Large 3 Bed Room 2 new bathrooms. Apartment Near I-88 & Aurora Outlet. 3 generous size bedrooms and large master suite with separate full bath.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5177 SCOTT Circle
5177 Scott Circle, Lisle, IL
GREAT HOUSE!!! GREAT LOCATION!!! WELL MAINTAINED AND NEWER SPACIOUS HOME IN NAPERVILLE OUTSTANDING SCHOOL DISTRICT 203. PEACH CREEK SUBDIVISION. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY, PRIVATE LUXURY BATH WITH CERAMIC TILES, WALK IN CLOSET.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
494 Grosvenor Lane
494 Grosvenor Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1895 sqft
Fantastic townhome available for lease starting August 8th. 3 bedrooms & 2.1 baths plus unfinished basement for storage! Attached 2-car garage, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, huge kitchen with maple cabinets & granite.
Similar Pages
Warrenville 1 BedroomsWarrenville 2 BedroomsWarrenville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarrenville Accessible Apartments
Warrenville Apartments with GymsWarrenville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWarrenville Apartments with ParkingWarrenville Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL