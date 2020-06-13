Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

168 Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cambridge Heights
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
425 Benjamin Drive
425 Benjamin Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets, granite counters, new SS refrigerator. Radiant Heat. In unit Washer/ Dryer. Master Suite with Double closets and master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sugar Creek
1 Unit Available
1051 Creek Bend Drive
1051 Creek Bend Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4109 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE SUGAR CREEK SUBDIVISION! OVER 4100 SQ FT IN A HOME BUILT FOR HOSTING.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5
750 Court of Birch, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
844 sqft
2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4
709 Court of Spruce, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2504 sqft
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
280 Blackthorn Drive
280 Blackthorn Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2738 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANDORRA MODEL .OPEN AND SPACIOUS FIRST FLOOR FEATURES CANNED LIGHTING, BAY WINDOW IN DR, INCREDIBLE VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM , NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT WHOLE HOUSE, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING .

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2946 sqft
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Noah's Landing
1 Unit Available
206 TAYLOR Court
206 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2400 sqft
LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. "THE BRANCH" MODEL OFFERS 2400 SQ FT. FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN - LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Kenlock Park
1 Unit Available
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
