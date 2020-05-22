506 East Sycamore Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and Appliances Included. Spacious Living Room with Newer Wood Laminate Flooring and Archway to Hall. Beautiful Original Woodwork Trim and Doors Throughout and Hall Built-In. Updated Bath Features Beautifully Tiled Walk-In Shower, Linen Closet, New Vanity and Hardwood Floors. Huge 24X11 Recreation Room in Basement Features Dry Bar and Closet. Small Office/BONUS ROOM in Basement and Storage Room. Newer Windows and Furnace, New Roof in 2014, and Brand New Gutters! Wonderful Huge Fenced Yard with Shed. Extra Deep 1 Car Attached Garage has Pull Down Stairs with Access to Huge Attic with Expansion Possibilities! (Home Is Getting Some New Paint IN Key Rooms & Enhancement...Will Be Ready To Go June 12th)