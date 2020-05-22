All apartments in Sycamore
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:47 PM

506 East Sycamore Street

506 East Sycamore Street · (815) 751-4171
Location

506 East Sycamore Street, Sycamore, IL 60178

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and Appliances Included. Spacious Living Room with Newer Wood Laminate Flooring and Archway to Hall. Beautiful Original Woodwork Trim and Doors Throughout and Hall Built-In. Updated Bath Features Beautifully Tiled Walk-In Shower, Linen Closet, New Vanity and Hardwood Floors. Huge 24X11 Recreation Room in Basement Features Dry Bar and Closet. Small Office/BONUS ROOM in Basement and Storage Room. Newer Windows and Furnace, New Roof in 2014, and Brand New Gutters! Wonderful Huge Fenced Yard with Shed. Extra Deep 1 Car Attached Garage has Pull Down Stairs with Access to Huge Attic with Expansion Possibilities! (Home Is Getting Some New Paint IN Key Rooms & Enhancement...Will Be Ready To Go June 12th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 East Sycamore Street have any available units?
506 East Sycamore Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 East Sycamore Street have?
Some of 506 East Sycamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 East Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 East Sycamore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 East Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 506 East Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sycamore.
Does 506 East Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 506 East Sycamore Street does offer parking.
Does 506 East Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 East Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 East Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 506 East Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 East Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 506 East Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 East Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 East Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 East Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 East Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
