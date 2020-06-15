All apartments in South Holland
Find more places like 663 East 160th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Holland, IL
/
663 East 160th Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

663 East 160th Place

663 East 160th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

663 East 160th Place, South Holland, IL 60473
South River

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 East 160th Place have any available units?
663 East 160th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Holland, IL.
Is 663 East 160th Place currently offering any rent specials?
663 East 160th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 East 160th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 663 East 160th Place is pet friendly.
Does 663 East 160th Place offer parking?
Yes, 663 East 160th Place does offer parking.
Does 663 East 160th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 East 160th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 East 160th Place have a pool?
Yes, 663 East 160th Place has a pool.
Does 663 East 160th Place have accessible units?
No, 663 East 160th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 663 East 160th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 East 160th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 663 East 160th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 East 160th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, IL
Park Ridge, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILHomewood, ILLansing, ILDolton, ILHarvey, ILRiverdale, ILMarkham, IL
Glenwood, ILBlue Island, ILHazel Crest, ILCalumet Park, ILChicago Heights, ILMidlothian, ILSauk Village, ILAlsip, ILCountry Club Hills, ILMatteson, ILPark Forest, ILOak Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College