83 Apartments for rent in Algonquin, IL with garage

Algonquin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
High Hill Farms
1 Unit Available
505 West Parkview Terrace
505 Parkview Terrace West, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
3 bedroom Split level with sub basement (finished). Family room w/fireplace, nice size deck, all appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Fieldcrest Farms
1 Unit Available
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Copper Oaks
1 Unit Available
2131 CUMBERLAND Parkway
2131 Cumberland Parkway, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN & LOADED WITH SUNSHINE - VAULTD CEILING IN LIV & DIN RMS - TRIPLE SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO & ENCLOSED YD - WOOD LAMINATE FLRS T/O - PRIVATE BTH OFF MSTR - FRPL IN LIV RM & BAY WINDOW IN DIN RM - FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT -
Results within 1 mile of Algonquin

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1351 Cunat Court
1351 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
880 sqft
Spic and span! Great 2BR, 2 full bath 2nd floor condo with a handy garage! Ready to move in. All appliances included. Brand new stainless stove and fridge. Brand new carpet and paint! Great condition and best price around.Agent owned.
Results within 5 miles of Algonquin
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
369 Evergreen Circle
369 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
You'll love the closet organizer's here. Master bath has seperate shower, clean unit, 6 panel doors, cherry kitchen cabinets, appliances. water is included in rent..

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carriage Hill of Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
266 CHARLOTTE Court
266 Charlotte Court, Cary, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/2/2020. LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN CARY JUST TWO BLOCKS TO METRA TRAIN. THIS END UNIT 2 BEDROOM / 3.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
359 South Bateman Circle
359 Bateman Circle, Barrington Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6698 sqft
Spectacular Colonial Estate rental (avail. July 1, 2020) in prestigious Barrington Hills on 5.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3006 Highland Drive
3006 Highland Drive, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3006 Highland Drive in McHenry County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
620 Kane Street
620 Kane Street, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Great spot in town for this second-floor 1-bedroom rental walk to all of your favorite spots in East and West Dundee. Updates include new flooring in the eat-in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a completely remodeled bathroom.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shores of Covington Lakes
1 Unit Available
11230 Balmoral Drive
11230 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3115 sqft
Bright and airy two story! Spacious kitchen with double ovens, Brazilian cherry cabinets and granite counters; first floor laundry room; dual stair case to second floor. Large family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded carpet throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2649 Carrington Drive
2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3159 sqft
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Orchard Acres
1 Unit Available
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1985 sqft
Showings start 6/2/2020 after current tenent moves out, minimum 700 credit score required, please feel free to fill our application to get started.
City Guide for Algonquin, IL

"Lonely the wind moans through the trees / Softly the dew is lifting / Treasures of soul waltz with the woods / Song of my heart, Algonquin" (- Mark Despault, “Waltz with the Woods")

Until the 1980s or so, Algonquin was a resort town. Chicago residents looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city drove about 40 miles north to Algonquin, a small village located in the Fox River Valley. The little town had a quaint downtown area and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, so some Chicago residents chose to build summer homes in the village of Algonquin. But that was before the Chicagoland area exploded and people started moving there year-round and gearing up for long commutes. Today, Algonquin is a rapidly growing community within both McHenry and Kane counties in northern Illinois. The population has continued its rapid growth, particularly since 2004 when the city built the 80-store Algonquin Commons mall, the largest outdoor mall in Illinois. Ongoing construction created countless subdivisions of new homes and businesses. You know what they say: if you build it, they will come. And come, they did. The population of Algonquin has grown by 29 percent since the year 2000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Algonquin, IL

Algonquin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

