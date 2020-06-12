/
2 bedroom apartments
379 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL
1 Unit Available
4602 North River Road
4602 Des Plaines River Road, Schiller Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE UNIT !GREAT LOCATION ACROSS FROM SCHILLER WOODS FOREST PRESERVE ONLY MINUTES FROM the AIR PORT, I-294,I-90 AND THE TRAIN.UNIT IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH PERGO FLOORS AND NEW WINDOWS.
O'Hare
110 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1245 sqft
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.
1 Unit Available
10300 Front Avenue
10300 Front Street, Franklin Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1050 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in Franklin Park. This unit has good sized bedrooms, plenty closet space and balcony. Also conveniently located steps from the Mannheim Metra stop.
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Harwood Heights
24 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
1 Unit Available
3504 Adams St BSMT
3504 Adams Street, Bellwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3504 Adams St - Property Id: 273945 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt for rent with new Flooring in Living Room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273945 Property Id 273945 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847780)
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8509 W Catherine Unit 389
8509 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
8509 W Catherine Unit 389 Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent near Cumberland Blue Line! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent on July 16, 2020.
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1SW Available 07/01/20 Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL
1 Unit Available
7610 Grand Ave #3F
7610 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
7610 Grand Ave #3F Available 06/15/20 Great 2bed/1bath with Balcony, Spacious Bedrooms - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath in Elmwood Park. Balcony for fresh air! Bright living room. Separate dining room great for entertaining.
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101
8424 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport.
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702 Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors. Location: 7549 W.
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
6031 W Lawrence Ave B
6031 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 07/10/20 6031 W Lawrence - Property Id: 153079 Garden apartment available in a great location, which includes 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living and dining room.
1 Unit Available
1302 Carol st, 2a
1302 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369 This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools.
Dunning
1 Unit Available
6057 W Addison St 2
6057 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Large 2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park! - Property Id: 233071 n Portage Park! -Large Living Room -New Stainless Steel Fridge & Stove / Oven -2 Bedrooms -Updated Bathroom w/ Vintage Tub -Freshly Painted Grey -Refinished Hardwood Flooring
