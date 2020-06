Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Grayslake schools!!! Very clean and freshly painted 2 story townhome at an affordable price in Bradford Place! 2 spacious bedrooms with a sunny open loft, 2 car garage . Tall ceilings, open kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, SS appliances, eating area with a sliding door to a private patio, pergo floors, 2nd floor laundry(!), tons of closets. Neutral colors thru/out and overall well maintained. Carpet upstairs just been professionally cleaned. Come for a look and call it a HOME!