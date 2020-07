Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area. 2nd story has 2 large bedrooms, den, main bath & laundry includes washer/dryer. 2 pets allowed under 20 lbs each per HOA.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.