/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
488 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in River Forest, IL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.
Results within 1 mile of River Forest
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
2700 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,949
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1018 North 10th Avenue
1018 North 10th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
Beautiful Rental Home! custom built in 2005. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, new ceramic floor in the kitchen. 1st floor in-law suite with private handicap accessible bath.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
918 Thomas Avenue
918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7351 Madison Street
7351 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Large eat-in kitchen. Entire apartment newly painted. Heat is included with rent. Short walk to Starbucks & surrounded by entertainment options. Walk to everything, great location.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7234 West Palmer Street
7234 W Palmer St, Elmwood Park, IL
Gorgeous newer construction townhouse features 3 levels of living, high ceilings, open floor plan, corner fireplace,wet bar leads to kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end appliances, all bedrooms with large closets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Spacious, beautiful 6 Bedroom house with new kitchen, formal dining room with french doors leading to covered deck, gas fireplace, 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 2 large bedrooms and large living area on third with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a cedar
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
625 South Harlem Avenue
625 South Harlem Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 625 South Harlem Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated March 15 at 01:15am
1 Unit Available
2033 North 74th Avenue
2033 74th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019 or sooner Bright & Airy 6 room, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath "top" floor apt.
Results within 5 miles of River Forest
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Austin
1 Unit Available
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
955 sqft
Spacious units feature granite countertops and large, luxurious bathrooms with bathtub and shower. Some utilities included, on-site laundry facilities available. Patio or balcony and carpet flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
631 Hull Avenue
631 Hull Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Hermosa
1 Unit Available
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1309 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
4717 W. Harrison St. 2
4717 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
3 BR 1 BA apt. for rent - Property Id: 240117 Recently renovated in December 2019; blocks away from Eisenhower, CTA bus lines; close to Leland Elem. school. 1-car space in garage allotted to tenant included in rent.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 N 24th Ave
1113 North 24th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 N 24th ave - Property Id: 297714 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297714 Property Id 297714 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5846869)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5443 W Chicago Ave 2
5443 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN AUSTIN - Property Id: 252492 HUGE 3 BEDROOM ON THE WEST SIDE IN THE AUSTIN AREA!! Hardwood floors, separate dining room, free off street parking! Applicant Requirements: 525+ CREDIT SCORE, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILOak Lawn, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL