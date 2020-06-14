/
1 bedroom apartments
326 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
600 West Touhy Avenue
600 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1145 sqft
Oversized, Extremely rare 1 bed, 1.5 bath on courtyard! Square footage similar to 2 bedroom w/ Larger Living room. Walking distance to Metra, Trader Joes, ,Whole Foods, Pickwick Theater, Shopping, Libarary & Night Life.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
800 North Hamlin Avenue
800 North Hamlin Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1Bath available for rent in Park Ridge. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. Kitchen opens up to large living area.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
9030 KENNEDY DR
9030 Kennedy Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
700 sqft
One bedroom available immediately. Hardwood floors or carpet! Heat, water, cooking gas and parking includes! Promotions apply to some of the one bedrooms with a 15 month lease starting the same day!
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7626 North Milwaukee Ave.
7626 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
5310 North CHESTER Avenue
5310 North Chester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5310 North CHESTER Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1925 East OAKTON Street
1925 East Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
TASTEFULLY REMODELED, SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM/BATH. BEAUTIFUL UNIT IN AN ELEVATOR BUILDING! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LAMINATE FLOORS T/O AND PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE.
Results within 5 miles of Park Ridge
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Harwood Heights
24 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
