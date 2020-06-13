/
/
oakbrook terrace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
242 Apartments for rent in Oakbrook Terrace, IL📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Oakbrook Terrace
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
22 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2998 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,585
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
885 ADDISON Avenue
885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15 North Tower Road
15 North Tower Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1972 sqft
DESIRABLE END-UNIT, BRICK TOWNHOME! FRESHLY PAINTED. UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN AND SS APPLIANCES. ADJOINING FR OR DEN. STEP DOWN FORMAL LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND CROWN MOLDING. LARGE FORMAL DR WITH 8' SGD TO PATIO AND PRIVATE YARD.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1541 South Ardmore Avenue
1541 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1541 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brook Forest
1 Unit Available
61 Regent Drive
61 Regent Drive, Oak Brook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3321 sqft
VACANT Home in a sought after location of Hinsdale Schools Directly across the street from the award winning elementary school of Brook Forest.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
683 South BERKLEY Avenue
683 Berkley Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Solid brick ranch located in South Elmhurst and Award Winning Blue Ribbon Lincoln School district. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Newer carpets and flooring on the 1st floor.
Results within 5 miles of Oakbrook Terrace
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
24 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oakbrook Terrace rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,830.
Some of the colleges located in the Oakbrook Terrace area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakbrook Terrace from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILDeer Park, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, IL