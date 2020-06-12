/
3 bedroom apartments
300 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL
Downtown Oak Lawn
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.
9905 Massasoit Avenue
9905 Massasoit Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1878 sqft
Massive quad level single family home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upstairs bathroom features a 5 piece with a separate jacuzzi tub.
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.
4911 West 99th Street
4911 West 99th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1238 sqft
3 BEDROOM RANCH, NO STAIRS. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALK TO TWO NEWLY RE-DONE AREA PARKS. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. FENCED BACKYARD. ROOF AND FURNACE ABOUT 7 YEARS NEW. NEWER VINYL WINDOWS, ABOUT 5 YEARS.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
4628 West 88th Place
4628 West 88th Place, Hometown, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
852 sqft
One story 3 bedroom cozy home available for immediate rent.
11652 South KOMENSKY Avenue
11652 South Komensky Avenue, Alsip, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Ranch on DOUBLE LOT*Brand New vinyl siding*Brand NEW roof*Furn & Ducts 7 yrs*Low-E Argon-filled thermal windows, Gutters; Ext & Storm Doors; Nicely landscaped*2.
8201 Rutherford Avenue
8201 Rutherford Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
10203 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit.
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Auburn Gresham
8839 S Loomis St
8839 South Loomis Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3bedroom Auburn Gresham Home - Property Id: 299744 3 bedroom 1 bath Unfinished basement Another Bathroom is also in the basement 2bedrooms on main level 1room upstairs plus den Enclosed back porch Garage parking for $100/month Move in fee $700 Pets
Auburn Gresham
7928 S Hermitage Ave 2
7928 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Top Floor Unit in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 69721 PAY FIRST MONTH RENT + $800 Non- Refundable MOVE IN FEE SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! LARGE 1000+ Sq Ft 3 BED+1 Bath APARTMENT! RECENTLY REMODELED WITH
Palos Hills
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).
Hickory Hills
7922 W 88th St
7922 88th Street, Hickory Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1371 sqft
Recently Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Good Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-942-7229.
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
West Lawn
3657 West 59th Place
3657 West 59th Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1066 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Ashburn
8245 South Campbell Avenue
8245 South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1384 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Chicago Lawn
7248 S. Artesian Ave
7248 South Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL
SFR 4bed room 2 bath back yard fenced in home. W/d hook ups all appliances included SFR no garage fenced in yard, 3 bedrooms with finished basement and possible bonus room in basement two full bath rooms. This listing will not last long.
West Englewood
7235 S. Marshfield Ave
7235 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home with a fenced in yard and 1 car garage.
West Englewood
7130 S Seeley St
7130 South Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Just Rehabbed! Modern Finishes! Single Family Home for Rent! This single family home is now available for rent. It has been recently rehabbed with beautiful, modern finishes. Stunning hardwood floors throughout.
