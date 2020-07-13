Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Northbrook, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
58 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sanders Prairie
4134 BORDEAUX Drive
4134 Bordeaux Drive, Northbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2505 sqft
THE LARGEST TOWNHOME AT THE BEST LOCATION IN SANDERS PRAIRIE! END UNIT W/ GORGEOUS & PRIVATE VIEW! GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/2 STORY LIV.& DIN. RM., HRWD FLRS. 9 FT CEILINGS. KITCHEN W/ 42 INCH CABINETS. FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Shermer Place
1950 FARNSWORTH Lane
1950 Farnsworth Lane, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1070 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1 BEDROOM LUXURY CONDO @ THE BEST BUILDING IN SHERMER PLACE. 9' CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH WHITE APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,42" CABINETS,HEATED PARKING, NEW WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sutton point
4047 Rutgers Lane
4047 Rutgers Lane, Northbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2866 sqft
Come and check out this 4bdrm, 3.1 bathroom corner lot home in the amazing Northbrook School District 27! With nearly 3,000sf and a finished basement, this is a perfect home for any family.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1358 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1000 Skokie Boulevard
1000 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
719 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook Greens
968 Enfield Drive
968 Enfield Drive, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 968 Enfield Drive in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Shermer Place
1781 Tudor Lane
1781 Tudor Lane, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Splendid 2 bed, 2 bath condo with all the upgrades! This home boasts an open floor plan, with an amazing lush view of the golf course & fountain pond from the balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Northbrook
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
28 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1844 Admiral Court
1844 Admiral Court, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3800 sqft
Superb quality & outstanding finishes in this townhouse home in the Glen. Foyer with tile floors opens up to fabulous living room with heated floors, serving bar complete w/ wine fridge leadIng out to spectacular covered patio and courtyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
The unit is vacant for showing, and move in ready! Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brookside
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Park
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2496 sqft
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3221 Coral Lane
3221 Coral Ln, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1523 sqft
Available September 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Northbrook, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

