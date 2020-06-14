/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:41 PM
159 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northbrook, IL
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
La Salceda del Norte
1 Unit Available
2150 Valencia Drive
2150 Valencia Drive, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Very nice 1 bed 1 bath condo located in La Salceda del Norte. This spacious unit features wide open living floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a den area. Walk in closet in the bedroom, balcony, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining area.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Skokie Boulevard
1000 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
719 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
821 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1706 Maclean Ct
1706 Mac Lean Court, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Available 07/01/20 Glenview 1 Bedroom- Close to Everything! - Property Id: 300015 Sunny, top-floor one bedroom in Glenview. Apartment features great light and tons of storage space in unique built-ins.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A1
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
517 sqft
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929 Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor. Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
200 N Des Plaines St
200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,894
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040 Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1946 Linden Ave Gdn
1946 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Unit Gdn Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apt in Highland Park! - Property Id: 295176 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apartment Available in Highland Park! Blocks to Metra Station! Stainless Steel Appliances Incl.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1457 Abourndale Ct
1457 Abourndale Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Spacious basement near wheeling downtown - Property Id: 293736 Beautiful property steps away from lake Arlington with 1bd&bath plus spacious living room. Located near wheeling metra station and downtown.
