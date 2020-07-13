118 Apartments for rent in Mount Prospect, IL with pool

/
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
2214 S Goebbert Rd 376
2214 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
Unit 376 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo - located near I90 - Property Id: 305869 - Open eat kitchen with breakfast bar - Large master bedroom with huge closet - Ceramic tile kitchen, six panel doors and recessed lighting - Outdoor pool next to
1 Unit Available
1615 North WINDSOR Drive
1615 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Super clean, freshly painted 2nd floor 2bed, 1 bath condo in desirable Arlington Glen. Unit offers gleaming living room with hardwood floors and sliders to balcony; kitchen with tons of cabinets & table space; spacious bedrooms; (walk-in closet).
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,336
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
45 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
16 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
26 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
