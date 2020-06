Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

QUALITY BUILT RAISED RANCH HOME ONLY 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM PARKLAND JUNIOR HIGH....BEAUTIFUL CONDITION WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME....NICE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES PROVIDED FOR YOUR USE....FAMILY ROOM & 2ND BATHROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL....2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE TOO! INTERESTED PARTIES MUST SUBMIT AN APPLICATION, PROVIDE PAY STUBS, & PROVIDE A CREDIT REPORT....A SMALL PET MIGHT BE CONSIDERED...HOME WILL BE VACANT BY JUNE 30TH