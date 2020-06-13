/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mascoutah, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 West Main 321 West Main
321 West Main Street, Mascoutah, IL
3 Bedrooms
$945
Coming Soon: 3 Bed 1 Bath - Large TWO Bedroom 1 Bath Available in Mascoutah, large rooms large yard partially fenced.
Results within 5 miles of Mascoutah
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 PERRYMAN Street
207 Perryman St, Lebanon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Lebanon, 24 x 16 Living Room, 16 x 10 Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher, 15 x 12 Main Floor Master Bedroom with Walk
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 South STANTON Street
104 Stanton St, Lebanon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Lebanon, Wood Flooring Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 18 x 11 Living Room Features Bay Window, 11 x 7 Dining Area, 9 x 7 Galley Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
Results within 10 miles of Mascoutah
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1493 Schwarz Meadow
1493 Schwarz Meadow Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1493 Schwarz Meadow Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE3220422)
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2667 Piper Hills Drive
2667 Piper Hills Drive, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1509 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled home in the desired Shiloh area. This cozy ranch offers 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a fully fenced in backyard for the fur babies to roam around in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
600 JOYCE Lane
600 Joyce Lane, New Baden, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1765 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Caylin Ridge Estates, New Carpet and Wood Laminate Flooring, Updated Interior Photos Coming Soon, 16 x 12 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace, 21 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Range with Built in Microwave,
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
14 Impala
14 Impala Court, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Story Townhome with one car garage. Kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Wood laminate flooring on the main level. Living room in the fireplace. Stairs and bedrooms are carpeted.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
600 North SMILEY Street
600 N Smiley Street, O'Fallon, IL
Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2547 LONDON Lane
2547 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
525 MILLSTONE Drive
525 Millstone Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2011 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1807 East BELLE Avenue
1807 East Belle Avenue, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1220 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Jefferson Heights Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 21 x 10 Living Room, 12 x 7 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, 10 x 10 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1717 LASALLE Street
1717 La Salle St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Three Bedroom in Schafers Subdivision Features Wood Flooring, 17 x 12 Living Room, 9 x 9 Dining Area, 12 x 7 Kitchen Provides Gas Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Second Floor Includes 17 x 10 Master Bedroom, 12 x 9 Second Bedroom and 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1030 Edgewood Dr.
1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Available early July 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way
2009 Wexford Green Way, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1880 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Fox Valley Subdivision, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most of Main Floor, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 14 x 13 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 11 x 20 Kitchen Provides Attractive Maple Cabinetry, Glass
