210 Lake Shore Drive

Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout. This home also has a full finished basement with another full bathroom, a large bedroom and large work space with extra storage closet! The views are beautiful and you will enjoy your sunset lake living in this home! Wood-Burning fireplaces, large 2 car garage are added bonuses! Schedule your tour today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5799508)