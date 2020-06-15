All apartments in Lindenhurst
210 Lake Shore Drive

210 Lake Shore Dr · (847) 220-3352
Location

210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL 60046

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Lake Shore Drive · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout. This home also has a full finished basement with another full bathroom, a large bedroom and large work space with extra storage closet! The views are beautiful and you will enjoy your sunset lake living in this home! Wood-Burning fireplaces, large 2 car garage are added bonuses! Schedule your tour today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5799508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
210 Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 210 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Lake Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 210 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 210 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
