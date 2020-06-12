/
2 bedroom apartments
52 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17236 Walter Street
17236 Walter Street, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17236 Walter Street in Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lansing
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Lansing
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14730 WOODLAWN Avenue
14730 Woodlawn Avenue, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, nice layout. Big living room and dining room.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, lawn care and snow removal.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Camellia Drive - #16
1218 Camellia Drive, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd floor apartment unit with detached 1 car garage parking space. Large living room, bedrooms with double closets and eat in kitchen with large pantry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Common area Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
650 Conkey Street - 2F
650 Conkey St, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
For Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom!! $800 per month. Must have a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent. Will need to pass a credit and background check. Strict no pet policy.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
505 Madison Ave Apt 2A
505 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern 2 bedroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Laminate flooring, freshly painted, stove, refrigerator, lots of closet space. Tenant pays electricity and heat. Laundry facilities in the building. 1 parking space available for 25.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13826 Kanawha Ave Coach House
13826 Kanawha Ave, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Remolded Coach House - Property Id: 153610 Recently updated coach house with new appliances! Utilities included in rent. Minutes away from the firehouse, library, the Bishop Ford expressway, and shopping centers.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
447 East 192nd Street
447 192nd Street, Glenwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT.
Results within 10 miles of Lansing
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
2225 E 87th St
2225 E 87th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
800 sqft
Freshly rehabbed two-bedroom apartments have new appliances and carpeting. Amenities include parking and free heat. Located right next to Chicago Vocational High School and Jesse Owens Park. Close to I-90.
Verified
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
9812 S. Ave H 1st Fl.
9812 South Avenue H, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Unit 1st Fl. Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 296729 2 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. 3/4 bath. All utilities included. Smoke-free policy. No pets. Near public transportation and Calumet Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link:https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.
