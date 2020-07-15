17820 Oakwood Ave

Amenities
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent!
- Rent is $1250 a month
- Security deposit is $1250
- One time credit check $40 (background check)
- Tenant pays for gas and electric only
- Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included
- Washer Dryer hook ups
- Detached 2 car garage
- Central Air conditioned
Call Brad if you would like to schedule a viewing at 773-209 6047. Please leave a message, I will not respond to emails or texts. Thank you!
No Pets Allowed
