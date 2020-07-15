17820 Oakwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent!



- Rent is $1250 a month

- Security deposit is $1250

- One time credit check $40 (background check)

- Tenant pays for gas and electric only

- Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included

- Washer Dryer hook ups

- Detached 2 car garage

- Central Air conditioned



Call Brad if you would like to schedule a viewing at 773-209 6047. Please leave a message, I will not respond to emails or texts. Thank you!



Rentals in Schererville, Crown Point, Merrillville, Dyer, Highland, Munster, Hobart, Griffith, St. John



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874397)