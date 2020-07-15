All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like 17820 Oakwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, IL
/
17820 Oakwood Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

17820 Oakwood Ave

17820 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL 60438

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent!

- Rent is $1250 a month
- Security deposit is $1250
- One time credit check $40 (background check)
- Tenant pays for gas and electric only
- Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included
- Washer Dryer hook ups
- Detached 2 car garage
- Central Air conditioned

Call Brad if you would like to schedule a viewing at 773-209 6047. Please leave a message, I will not respond to emails or texts. Thank you!

Rentals in Schererville, Crown Point, Merrillville, Dyer, Highland, Munster, Hobart, Griffith, St. John

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17820 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
17820 Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, IL.
What amenities does 17820 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 17820 Oakwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17820 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17820 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17820 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17820 Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 17820 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17820 Oakwood Ave offers parking.
Does 17820 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17820 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17820 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 17820 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17820 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 17820 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17820 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17820 Oakwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 17820 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17820 Oakwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lansing 2 BedroomsLansing 3 Bedrooms
Lansing Apartments with BalconiesLansing Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lansing Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, IL
Calumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, INOak Lawn, ILWestmont, ILDolton, ILDarien, ILForest Park, ILRiverdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILGriffith, INNiles, IL
Merrillville, INSchiller Park, ILMidlothian, ILLincolnwood, ILGary, INEvergreen Park, ILMorton Grove, ILHinsdale, ILSouth Holland, ILTinley Park, ILHomewood, ILBrookfield, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College