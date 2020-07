Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS. PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS WALK IN CLOSET AND IT'S OWN SLIDERS TO PRIVATE PATIO. THIS SAME PRIVATE PATIO IS ALSO ACCESSIBLE FROM THE LIVING ROOM AND IS GREAT FOR BARBECUES OR JUST SITTING AND RELAXING AFTER A LONG DAYS WORK! ADDITIONAL STORAGE CLOSET FOR ODDS AND ENDS OFF PATIO IS A NICE BONUS. UNIT IS FULLY APPLIANCED INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER SO NO MORE LAUNDROMATS!!! GARAGE OFFERS GARAGE DOOR OPENER WITH EXTERIOR KEYPAD AND PLENTY OF STORAGE OPTIONS. UNIT DOES NOT PERMIT PETS OR SMOKING. CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED FOR ALL OCCUPANTS AGE 18 AND UP.