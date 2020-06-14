/
1 bedroom apartments
36 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Bluff, IL
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
799 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pine Trail Estates
1 Unit Available
1415 Grand Avenue
1415 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in a nice location - easy access to public transportation and across the street from a park! Must see!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
210 Belvidere Road
210 Belvidere Street, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
1000 sqft
New stove & fridge. New carpet. Must see!
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Fantastic location in heart of Lake Forest! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, train. Sunny unit with updated kitchen and has dishwasher. New mini blinds, bamboo floor and freshly painted.
1 of 14
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
52 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cambridge Heights
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
