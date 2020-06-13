/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Grange, IL
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,598
1588 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
300 South Madison Avenue
300 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
No greater way to experience La Grange Living! Luxury Rental Opportunity! Get a taste of our urban suburban community in this show stopping Victorian on an oversized large corner lot, 3 blocks from town and top rated Cossitt Elementary School.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
945 South Madison Avenue
945 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
Fantastic ranch home close to schools, shopping, train and expressways.
Results within 1 mile of La Grange
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
4824 Wolf Road
4824 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1614 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4824 Wolf Road in Western Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Old Town North
1 Unit Available
1117 Ogden Avenue
1117 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1740 sqft
Updated home available NOW. 3 bedrooms , 3 Baths & 2 car garage. Walk to parks, Close to I-294, great shopping and restaurants. Excellent schools,sunny and airy,neutral colors throughout, hardwood & tile flooring.
Results within 5 miles of La Grange
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1241 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
631 Hull Avenue
631 Hull Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
833 South Stough Street
833 South Stough Street, Hinsdale, IL
RARELY AVAILABLE - HOME ON A PARK! LIGHT, BRIGHT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5516 Alabama Ave 2
5516 Alabama Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Recently updated, modern farmhouse-style apartment - Property Id: 283704 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283704 Property Id 283704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838119)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Yorkfield Ave
338 Yorkfield Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
Available 07/10/20 single family home - Property Id: 292777 single family home with 2 car attached garage. Central location with very good schools and near Elmhurst college Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
918 Thomas Avenue
918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5524 South Quincy Street
5524 South Quincy Street, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1805 sqft
Move in ready Ranch style home for Rent. JUNE IS FREE! Located in Hinsdale Central HS Dist; Features 3 Bed/2 Baths; Large Open floor plan with updated kitchen and eating area; SS Appliances; Large FR with wood burning Fireplc; Large LR.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5520 Tennessee Avenue
5520 Tennessee Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Pristine rental! Completely rehabbed from top to bottom. Brand new kitchen, three niced sized bedroom with new carpeting, finished lower level with laundry and storage. Owner will provide a new washer and dryer. Beautiful fenced in yard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
235 MIDDAUGH Road
235 Middaugh Road, Clarendon Hills, IL
Spacious and bright brick/stone house, 5BR, 6.1 Bth & 3 Car-Garage . Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counter. Patterned HWD FLR. 1st FLR MB STE boasts high ceiling, regal FPL and He & She walk-in closet. 2-story ceiling in FR.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6834 West 65TH Street
6834 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5649 South Oak Street
5649 South Oak Street, Hinsdale, IL
LUXURY ABOUNDS IN THIS FRENCH PROVINCIAL 6 BED 7.1 BATH HOME.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.
Similar Pages
La Grange 1 BedroomsLa Grange 2 BedroomsLa Grange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Grange 3 BedroomsLa Grange Apartments with BalconyLa Grange Apartments with Garage
La Grange Apartments with GymLa Grange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Grange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Grange Apartments with ParkingLa Grange Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILRichton Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL