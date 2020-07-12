Apartment List
/
IL
/
itasca
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

275 Apartments for rent in Itasca, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Itasca apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Itasca
410 Schiller St
410 Schiller Street, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
*******FIRST MONTH FREE*****These newly renovated and spaciously designed one and two-bedroom apartments are located on the corner of Rush and Schiller Street in Itasca. All units have been equipped with LED energy efficient light bulbs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Itasca
116 West Center Street
116 W Center St, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1423 sqft
2nd Floor Unit...Beautiful Victorian Duplex with perfect in-town location. Large and bright rooms with neutral paint and carpeting. Stainless steel appliances with large peninsula in Kitchen. Master Bath with Whirlporl Tub and separate Shower.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Itasca
363 BAY Drive
363 Bay Drive, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
Beautiful waterfront 3-bedroom townhome! Light & airy with 2-story entry & living rm w/gas log fireplace.Upgraded kitchen w/42"cherry cabinets,stainless steel appliances(new stove and microwave).
Results within 1 mile of Itasca
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
19 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
736 High Ridge Road
736 High Ridge Road, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1008 sqft
Open & Spacious layout! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vaulted ceilings. Balcony off Bedrooms. Large Deck with Fenced in Yard. BBQ included. 1 Block from train, 3 pools including one indoor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath with Garage - Property Id: 107808 Contactless/FaceTime showings available. This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
783 Wellington Avenue
783 Wellington Avenue, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY QUAD IN PERFECT IN TOWN LOCATION WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FITNESS CENTER,FOREST PRESERVE AND PRIVATE LAKE. VERY PRIVATE LAY WITH LARGE BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY ROOM AND REMODELED FULL BATH ON 2ND FLOOR .

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
630 Cumberland Trail
630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
137 Bristol Lane
137 Bristol Lane, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Well kept 3-Story Townhome with an open floorplan. Fully appliances, spacious Kitchen overlooking Living Rm/Dining Rm. Two-sided Fireplace in Living Room. Master Bedroom with it's own private Bathroom & large walk-in Closets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
904 Ridge Square
904 Ridge Square, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Best Location in the complex! 1st Floor unit has a private patio that overlooks a huge park like green space for your use. Beautiful and spacious Deluxe 900 SQ FT Condo in elevator building! - Eat in Kitchen with pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Itasca
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$931
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
City Guide for Itasca, IL

Itasca was noted by BusinessWeek in 2009 as being the 'best affordable suburb' in Illinois, while they also said they had the best parks and, strangely, the best stop signs in the state as well!

The city itself isn't far from Chicago and the coast of Lake Michigan -- probably about 20 miles as the crow flies. According to the latest census in 2010, the population stands at 8,649, while there are fewer than 3,500 properties in the city. There's a good mix of detached family homes, townhouses, and apartments buildings, so whether you're looking for a larger home for rent or smaller, one or two bedroom rental apartments, you should be in luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Itasca, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Itasca apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Itasca 1 BedroomsItasca 2 BedroomsItasca 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsItasca 3 BedroomsItasca Accessible Apartments
Itasca Apartments with BalconyItasca Apartments with GarageItasca Apartments with GymItasca Apartments with Hardwood FloorsItasca Apartments with Parking
Itasca Apartments with PoolItasca Apartments with Washer-DryerItasca Dog Friendly ApartmentsItasca Furnished ApartmentsItasca Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL
Deer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILLake in the Hills, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College