200 Apartments for rent in Itasca, IL with garage

Itasca apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Itasca
1 Unit Available
116 West Center Street
116 W Center St, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1423 sqft
2nd Floor Unit...Beautiful Victorian Duplex with perfect in-town location. Large and bright rooms with neutral paint and carpeting. Stainless steel appliances with large peninsula in Kitchen. Master Bath with Whirlporl Tub and separate Shower.
Results within 1 mile of Itasca
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
636 Stone Brook Ct
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
116 BLACKHAWK Lane
116 Blackhawk Ct, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
NEWER TOWN HOME IN MINT CONDITION! POPULAR FENWICK MODEL! LESS THAN 3 YEARS OLD! EASY ACCESS TO EXPRESSWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION! LIVING ROOM WITH SEE THROUGH FIREPLACE! FINISHED BASEMENT!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
630 Cumberland Trail
630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808 Available 5/1/2020 This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new. Schools in this area are rated one of the best.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
529 NORTHPORT Drive
529 Northport Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2200 sqft
Cordial...Comfy.. and S P A C I O U S... Eat in kitchen featuring s/s appliances. Cozy family room with f/p. Crown moulding in living room and dining room. Huge master bedroom suite... Neutral carpeting and paint...... Fenced yard..

1 of 20

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
Results within 5 miles of Itasca
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1470 Williamsburg Dr C2
1470 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Unit C2 Available 07/01/20 1470 Williamsburg Dr Schaumburg - Property Id: 295000 Updated and spacious 2 bed/1 bath. 1 car garage. In unit laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 lippert Lane 2E
773 Lippert Ln, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
spacious condo - Property Id: 293504 Beautiful property located near East Branch Forest Preserve. Large bedrooms and living room. Central heating and air, dedicated hot water tank, personal washer & dryer unit. Fresh paint! Dog run in the back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 E Grove St
142 East Grove Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1064 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom house Lombard - Property Id: 291449 Prime location, In the heart of Downtown Lombard and walking distance to the train! Award winning schools! Charming 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. A full basement , 2.
City Guide for Itasca, IL

Itasca was noted by BusinessWeek in 2009 as being the 'best affordable suburb' in Illinois, while they also said they had the best parks and, strangely, the best stop signs in the state as well!

The city itself isn't far from Chicago and the coast of Lake Michigan -- probably about 20 miles as the crow flies. According to the latest census in 2010, the population stands at 8,649, while there are fewer than 3,500 properties in the city. There's a good mix of detached family homes, townhouses, and apartments buildings, so whether you're looking for a larger home for rent or smaller, one or two bedroom rental apartments, you should be in luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Itasca, IL

Itasca apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

