200 Apartments for rent in Itasca, IL with garage
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 39
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 10
Itasca was noted by BusinessWeek in 2009 as being the 'best affordable suburb' in Illinois, while they also said they had the best parks and, strangely, the best stop signs in the state as well!
The city itself isn't far from Chicago and the coast of Lake Michigan -- probably about 20 miles as the crow flies. According to the latest census in 2010, the population stands at 8,649, while there are fewer than 3,500 properties in the city. There's a good mix of detached family homes, townhouses, and apartments buildings, so whether you're looking for a larger home for rent or smaller, one or two bedroom rental apartments, you should be in luck. See more
Itasca apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.