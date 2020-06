Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks. Pictures are from before current tenant. Pets negotiable with extra security deposit. AVAILABLE JUNE 1st. Credit report and background report required for all tenants over the age of 18. NO CATS