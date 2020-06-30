All apartments in Ingalls Park
Find more places like 32 Clairmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ingalls Park, IL
/
32 Clairmont Avenue
Last updated June 30 2020 at 12:37 PM

32 Clairmont Avenue

32 Clairmont Avenue · (815) 469-2837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ingalls Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL 60433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout~1 car attached gar~full basement~large double lot with privacy fence~fire pit~whirlpool tub~ shared master bath~in unit washer/dryer~dishwasher~window ac~ laundry chute. Office features vaulted ceilings and upgraded lighting fixtures. Applicants can apply on company website. No smoking, pets ok with $25 per month per pet additional fee. 1st, last and security due at move-in. Application fee of $35 per adult includes a credit/background check. Garbage and lawn service included in price
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout~1 car attached gar~full basement~large double lot with privacy fence~fire pit~whirlpool tub~ shared master bath~in unit washer/dryer~dishwasher~window ac~ laundry chute. Office features vaulted ceilings and upgraded lighting fixtures. Applicants can apply on company website. No smoking, pets ok with $25 per month per pet additional fee. 1st, last and security due at move-in. Application fee of $35 per adult includes a credit/background check. Garbage and lawn service included in price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Clairmont Avenue have any available units?
32 Clairmont Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Clairmont Avenue have?
Some of 32 Clairmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Clairmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32 Clairmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Clairmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Clairmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 32 Clairmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 32 Clairmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 32 Clairmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Clairmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Clairmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 32 Clairmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 32 Clairmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32 Clairmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Clairmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Clairmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Clairmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Clairmont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32 Clairmont Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ingalls Park Apartments with GaragesIngalls Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ingalls Park Apartments with Washer-DryersIngalls Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Ingalls Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILBloomingdale, ILLockport, ILCrest Hill, ILPlainfield, ILTinley Park, ILDarien, ILBurr Ridge, IL
Willowbrook, ILMatteson, ILOak Forest, ILRichton Park, ILWestmont, ILOswego, ILHinsdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILWestern Springs, ILCountry Club Hills, ILOak Lawn, ILAlsip, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity