32 Clairmont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage

Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout~1 car attached gar~full basement~large double lot with privacy fence~fire pit~whirlpool tub~ shared master bath~in unit washer/dryer~dishwasher~window ac~ laundry chute. Office features vaulted ceilings and upgraded lighting fixtures. Applicants can apply on company website. No smoking, pets ok with $25 per month per pet additional fee. 1st, last and security due at move-in. Application fee of $35 per adult includes a credit/background check. Garbage and lawn service included in price

Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout~1 car attached gar~full basement~large double lot with privacy fence~fire pit~whirlpool tub~ shared master bath~in unit washer/dryer~dishwasher~window ac~ laundry chute. Office features vaulted ceilings and upgraded lighting fixtures. Applicants can apply on company website. No smoking, pets ok with $25 per month per pet additional fee. 1st, last and security due at move-in. Application fee of $35 per adult includes a credit/background check. Garbage and lawn service included in price