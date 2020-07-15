41 Apartments for rent in Homewood, IL with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Homewood

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4135 193rd Street
4135 193rd Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Looking to lease a spacious condo in Tierra Grande Courts Condominium? Look no more! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with appliances, living room dining room combo, central air, full size washer & dryer in

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A
4202 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MATTESON! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4521 189th Street
4521 189th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom ranch with large kitchen. Large 2.5 car detached garage

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Fields
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
Results within 10 miles of Homewood
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Riverdale
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
634 Sibley Blvd
634 Sibley Blvd, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Sibley Blvd. near public transportation. Residences feature outdoor living space, quality appliances, and free heat. On-site laundry and parking in a pet-friendly community. Close to Calumet City Prairie Nature Reserve.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Roseland
11143 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
11143 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$740
530 sqft
Air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and plenty of extra storage space. Fully equipped kitchen, granite countertops and garbage disposal. Community offers bike storage and 24-hour maintenance. Pets are welcome.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.
City Guide for Homewood, IL

Homewood resides right on the edge of a prehistoric lake, Lake Chicago, which was formed by glaciers on retreat and is older than Lake Michigan. Limestone, good for crops and grazing, abounds in the soil.

Come home to Homewood, IL if you're looking for rental housing, rental homes, or a condo for rent. Metra Commuter Rail system are available in this city of just over 19,000 residents as well. Trains brought the first real influx of residents to town. In 1853, the Illinois Central Railroad drew golfers from Chicago, just 24 miles away. Country clubs drew folks to such locations as Homewood Country Club, Idlewild and Dixmoor. Families drawn by the convenience to the city and the more serene setting built residences for year-round living, as well as summer homes. The 1929 stock market crash shook things up, but over the years, Homewood has continued to grow as a place people call home. Amtrak still serves the community, drawing commuters to the big city and travelers to destinations far and wide.

Having trouble with Craigslist Homewood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Homewood, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Homewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

