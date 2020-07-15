41 Apartments for rent in Homewood, IL with balconies

Homewood resides right on the edge of a prehistoric lake, Lake Chicago, which was formed by glaciers on retreat and is older than Lake Michigan. Limestone, good for crops and grazing, abounds in the soil.

Come home to Homewood, IL if you're looking for rental housing, rental homes, or a condo for rent. Metra Commuter Rail system are available in this city of just over 19,000 residents as well. Trains brought the first real influx of residents to town. In 1853, the Illinois Central Railroad drew golfers from Chicago, just 24 miles away. Country clubs drew folks to such locations as Homewood Country Club, Idlewild and Dixmoor. Families drawn by the convenience to the city and the more serene setting built residences for year-round living, as well as summer homes. The 1929 stock market crash shook things up, but over the years, Homewood has continued to grow as a place people call home. Amtrak still serves the community, drawing commuters to the big city and travelers to destinations far and wide.

