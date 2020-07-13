All apartments in Homewood
18518 Lexington Ave

18518 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18518 Lexington Avenue, Homewood, IL 60430
South Homewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18518 Lexington Ave Homewood, IL, 60430 - Property Id: 306216

Beautiful freshly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, new silver appliances, and updated bathroom. House also includes Central AC and two car garage. Good credit and proof of income is necessary. Application fee $45/person, monthly household income must be 3 times the rent after taxes. Well trained pets allowed with additional monthly rent. Tenants will pay all utilities. Minimum 1 years lease required, clean background, and no evictions. Owner is licensed real estate broker
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306216
Property Id 306216

(RLNE5878885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18518 Lexington Ave have any available units?
18518 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homewood, IL.
What amenities does 18518 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 18518 Lexington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18518 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18518 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18518 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18518 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18518 Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18518 Lexington Ave offers parking.
Does 18518 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18518 Lexington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18518 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 18518 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18518 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 18518 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18518 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18518 Lexington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18518 Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18518 Lexington Ave has units with air conditioning.
