All apartments in Homewood
Find more places like 17619 Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homewood, IL
/
17619 Western Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:00 PM

17619 Western Avenue

17619 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Homewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17619 Western Avenue, Homewood, IL 60430
Dixmoor

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17619 Western Avenue have any available units?
17619 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homewood, IL.
Is 17619 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17619 Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17619 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17619 Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17619 Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 17619 Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17619 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17619 Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17619 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 17619 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17619 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17619 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17619 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17619 Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17619 Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17619 Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Homewood 1 BedroomsHomewood 2 Bedrooms
Homewood 3 BedroomsHomewood Apartments with Parking
Homewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Hammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILElmwood Park, IL
Gary, INTinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLowell, INLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College