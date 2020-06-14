65 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL with gym
"Night before had a date with a boy from Highland Park. Said he'd meet her at the diner at 9 o'clock. Leather boots, eyeliner laid on extra dark." (- Mayer Hawthorne, "Her Favorite Song")
Highland Park is a popular residential area with professional sports personalities based in Illinois. The convenient proximity of Highland Park to world-class sporting facilities combined with the suburban, relaxed charm means that, should you choose to rent a townhouse in Highland Park, you just might end up neighboring a Chicago Bull. The city runs along Lake Michigan for nearly five miles, providing great location shots that have been used in a number of popular movies. Rent an apartment here and you would have the distinct privilege of calling this picture-perfect suburb home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Highland Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.