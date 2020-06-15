All apartments in Highland Park
666 Central Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

666 Central Ave

666 Central Avenue · (847) 579-9745
Location

666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073

Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

Small, but completely remodeled, studio apartment with recent appliances.

Heat, Air Conditioning and Electricity are all included in the base rent. Parking available onsite.

Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.

Pictures are representative of unit.
Property Id 234073

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5775202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Central Ave have any available units?
666 Central Ave has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 666 Central Ave have?
Some of 666 Central Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
666 Central Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 666 Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 666 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 666 Central Ave does offer parking.
Does 666 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 666 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 666 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 666 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 666 Central Ave has units with air conditioning.
