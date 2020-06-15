666 Central Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073



Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.



Small, but completely remodeled, studio apartment with recent appliances.



Heat, Air Conditioning and Electricity are all included in the base rent. Parking available onsite.



Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.



Pictures are representative of unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234073

Property Id 234073



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5775202)