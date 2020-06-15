666 Central Ave

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073
Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
Small, but completely remodeled, studio apartment with recent appliances.
Heat, Air Conditioning and Electricity are all included in the base rent. Parking available onsite.
Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.
Pictures are representative of unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234073
No Dogs Allowed
