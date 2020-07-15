All apartments in Hickory Hills
Find more places like 8818 Willow Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

8818 Willow Rd

8818 Willow Road · (630) 474-4516
Location

8818 Willow Road, Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Hickory Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8818 Willow Rd · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Excellent Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 630-474-4516. This Hickory Hills, broker-owned home for rent is located at 8818 Willow Rd. It is in a great location with excellent schools that include Glen Oaks Elementary, Conrady Jr High, and Amos Alonzo Stagg High School. The house interior was recently remodeled and is beautiful inside. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an eating area, a living room, an enclosed porch, a large lower level family room, a laundry room, two separate storage areas, an attached single-car garage, and a large fenced in lawn with a new Tuffshed. A dishwasher, range, microwave, refrigerator / freezer, washer and dryer are all included. No dogs or cats are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8818 Willow Rd have any available units?
8818 Willow Rd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8818 Willow Rd have?
Some of 8818 Willow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8818 Willow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8818 Willow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8818 Willow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8818 Willow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Hills.
Does 8818 Willow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8818 Willow Rd offers parking.
Does 8818 Willow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8818 Willow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8818 Willow Rd have a pool?
No, 8818 Willow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8818 Willow Rd have accessible units?
No, 8818 Willow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8818 Willow Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8818 Willow Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8818 Willow Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8818 Willow Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
