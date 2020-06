Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils microwave range oven

1909 171st street

Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community



First floor:

2 bed 1 bath rental

1590 / month

1500 Security Deposit required

Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances fenced backyard

No pets allowed

Central Heat / AC

Tenants pay all utilities

Section8 welcome



Second floor:

3bd/1ba rental

$1970/Month

$1500 Security Deposit required

Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances

Central heat / AC

Tenants pay all utilities

No pets as allowed

Section8 welcome



For a Private tour of this Property

Contact your favorite Realtor vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing

773 593 3562

For faster response please text.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289885

