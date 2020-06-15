Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535
Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy. Modern appliances including stove and refrigerator. Perfect for a family with children. No deposit needed in exchange for a non-refundable $700 move-in fee. Great Landlord! There is no basement, no gate, and use of the garage is not allowed.
The washer and dryer are not included, but there are washer hook ups and an electric dryer hook up.
See more pictures at
https://www.redfin.com/IL/Hazel-Crest/16935-Western-Ave-60429/home/12908108
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264535
