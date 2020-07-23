Apartment List
/
IL
/
harwood heights
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM

104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Harwood Heights offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and g... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
30 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$996
680 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Harwood Heights

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4209 North Mobile Avenue
4209 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Absolutely, charming one bedroom available in Jefferson Park! This 600 sq ft, 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom, features 3 rooms, a kitchen, bedroom and additional room that can be used as bedroom or office, with lots of natural light, and so much more.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4225 N Melvina Ave
4225 North Melvina Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Apartment - Property Id: 237772 Apartment has 1.5 bedroom in a quiet neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237772 Property Id 237772 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5619691)
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
71 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
690 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$930
622 sqft
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
773 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
791 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$979
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,809
739 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,165
741 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Irving Park
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1008 sqft
-Close to Addison Blue Line -Close to Irving Park Bus line -Free Heat -Laundry Room on site -Beautiful tree lined courtyard -Building engineer - Professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Irving Park
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Edison Park
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10 PM
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4915 W Belle Plaine Ave
4915 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Big 1BR in Portage Park! Heat and Gas included! - Property Id: 324909 Big, bright 1BR in Portage Park! Heat and Gas included! Big, sunny studio in Portage Park! Close to CTA and shopping! Heat and Gas included! Pet friendly!!! Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
127 N Oak Park Ave 1
127 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 1 BR IN OAK PARK - Property Id: 325540 LARGE 1BR APARTMENT IN OAK PARK Large move in ready 1BR apartment with living room dining room and sun room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2005 N Laporte Ave
2005 North Laporte Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
$875 / 1br - 1.5 Bd on Laporte, Pantry, High Ceili - Property Id: 106492 Location:2005 Laporte, Chicago Rent: $875 / Month Available Date: 05/01/2020 Beds: 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2007 N Laporte Ave 2S
2007 North Laporte Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
$875 / 1br - Hermosa 1+ Bedroom!! Great Space - Property Id: 133826 Rent: 875 / Month Beds: 1.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4762 N Lotus Ave 2
4762 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bed plus office ,quiet building - Property Id: 301463 Nice vintage apartment in quiet building 1 bed plus office ,hardwood floors central air across the street from park 3 blocks to express way,near blue line ,laundry in building

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4909 W Cuyler Ave
4909 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
ALL MOVE IN FEE WAIVED! GUT REHAB! - Property Id: 298975 Location: 4909 W Cuyler ave, Portage Park, 60641 Rent: $1200 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: For rent $150/mo PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
2251 W Argyle St 3
2251 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 bed in Ravenswood w/ heat included - Property Id: 323104 This apartment is well located in Lincoln Square, near the brown line, Ravenswood Metra, and all the neighborhood has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Harwood Heights, IL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Harwood Heights offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Harwood Heights, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Harwood Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHarwood Heights Apartments with GaragesHarwood Heights Apartments with Parking
Harwood Heights Apartments with PoolsHarwood Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Harwood Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarwood Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, IL
Norridge, ILBerwyn, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILForest Park, ILRiverdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILMundelein, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College