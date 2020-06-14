192 Apartments for rent in Harvey, IL with hardwood floors
The famous car chase scene in the movie "The Blue Brothers" was filmed in an abandoned shopping mall in Harvey -- the Dixie Square Mall. The film crew remodeled the mall and filled it with stores for just two days of shooting, then after the crew was done, they emptied the mall and boarded it up again.
Harvey is a small town on the edge of a big city -- Chicago, IL. It's home to about 25,000 and has an interesting history. In 1891, Turlington W. Harvey, a Christian community leader, founded the town. Harvey was a close partner of Dwight Moody, who founded the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. Not only was the town a model Christian town, it was also one of the Temperance towns. Worry not, though, because today, drinking is totally legal in Harvey, and there are tons of eating and drinking establishments, as well as cultural riches to enjoy. Harvey is a good place to look for one-bedroom apartments or two-bedroom apartments, especially if you work in Chicago and want an affordable city nearby to rest your head at night.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harvey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.