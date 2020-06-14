192 Apartments for rent in Harvey, IL with hardwood floors

The famous car chase scene in the movie "The Blue Brothers" was filmed in an abandoned shopping mall in Harvey -- the Dixie Square Mall. The film crew remodeled the mall and filled it with stores for just two days of shooting, then after the crew was done, they emptied the mall and boarded it up again.

Harvey is a small town on the edge of a big city -- Chicago, IL. It's home to about 25,000 and has an interesting history. In 1891, Turlington W. Harvey, a Christian community leader, founded the town. Harvey was a close partner of Dwight Moody, who founded the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. Not only was the town a model Christian town, it was also one of the Temperance towns. Worry not, though, because today, drinking is totally legal in Harvey, and there are tons of eating and drinking establishments, as well as cultural riches to enjoy. Harvey is a good place to look for one-bedroom apartments or two-bedroom apartments, especially if you work in Chicago and want an affordable city nearby to rest your head at night.

