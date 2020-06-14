Apartment List
/
IL
/
harvey
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 PM

192 Apartments for rent in Harvey, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harvey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Harvey
1 Unit Available
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.
Results within 1 mile of Harvey

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,360
500 sqft
Comfortable and convenient Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, large living area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
851 West 122nd St.
851 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,280
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
11435 South Harvard
11435 South Harvard Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
City Guide for Harvey, IL

The famous car chase scene in the movie "The Blue Brothers" was filmed in an abandoned shopping mall in Harvey -- the Dixie Square Mall. The film crew remodeled the mall and filled it with stores for just two days of shooting, then after the crew was done, they emptied the mall and boarded it up again.

Harvey is a small town on the edge of a big city -- Chicago, IL. It's home to about 25,000 and has an interesting history. In 1891, Turlington W. Harvey, a Christian community leader, founded the town. Harvey was a close partner of Dwight Moody, who founded the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. Not only was the town a model Christian town, it was also one of the Temperance towns. Worry not, though, because today, drinking is totally legal in Harvey, and there are tons of eating and drinking establishments, as well as cultural riches to enjoy. Harvey is a good place to look for one-bedroom apartments or two-bedroom apartments, especially if you work in Chicago and want an affordable city nearby to rest your head at night.

Having trouble with Craigslist Harvey? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Harvey, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harvey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Harvey 1 BedroomsHarvey 2 Bedrooms
Harvey Apartments with GarageHarvey Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harvey Apartments with ParkingHarvey Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Hammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILLakes of the Four Seasons, INSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, IL
Evergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILGlenwood, ILMatteson, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, ILAlsip, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College