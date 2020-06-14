45 Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL with hardwood floors
What does Gurnee have going for it? Aside from an amazing-to-pronounce name, it's home to a little theme park called Six Flags Great America. Ever heard of it?
Conveniently located halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago, just west of Waukegan, Gurnee is an attractive location for renters looking to have a choice of multiple cities to commute to. Gurnee draws quite a bit of business in through tourists attractions, but has plenty to do for year-round residents as well. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gurnee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.