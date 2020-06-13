73 Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL with balcony
What does Gurnee have going for it? Aside from an amazing-to-pronounce name, it's home to a little theme park called Six Flags Great America. Ever heard of it?
Conveniently located halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago, just west of Waukegan, Gurnee is an attractive location for renters looking to have a choice of multiple cities to commute to. Gurnee draws quite a bit of business in through tourists attractions, but has plenty to do for year-round residents as well. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gurnee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.