Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen. Forced air gas heat and central air. 2nd floor laundry. Recently painted- including the garage. Newer light fixtures with LED lights. Newer hot water heater, newer washer/dryer. Close to park,restaurant and shopping-Great convenient location!!! GURNEE DIST 50 SCHOOLS/WARREN #121 HIGH SCHOOL. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. NO SMOKING NO PETS, GOOD CREDIT A MUST. AVAILABLE ASAP (NICE BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS)-SHOWS WELL DO NOT DELAY!