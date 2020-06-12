All apartments in Grayslake
693 Shoreline Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 PM

693 Shoreline Drive

693 Shoreline Drive · (847) 800-7418
Location

693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL 60030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2661 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft. three bedroom, two and one-half bath, with a first floor den or office plus a second floor loft area! Open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, a two-story entry with hardwood floors, a spacious living room and a dining room with sliding door access to the patio and backyard. Huge eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, solid surface countertops, all stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Breakfast area has a pantry closet and room for a big table. First floor office or den, half-bath, and plenty of storage. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling, sitting area, dressing area, a big walk-in closet plus a wall closet and a private bath with a large vanity with dual sinks, a separate tub and separate shower. Big secondary bedrooms too, with another full bath plus a loft area. Freshly painted, refinished wood floors, brand new carpeting and neutral decor throughout. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Attached 2-car garage. Lake rights for boating and a sandy beach too! Immaculate, move-in ready. Hurry home!! ***Checkout the 3D Matterport Tour and the Drone Tour of Water's Edge and Gages Lake*** Minimum 1-year leas. Credit requirements & background check required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Shoreline Drive have any available units?
693 Shoreline Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 693 Shoreline Drive have?
Some of 693 Shoreline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Shoreline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
693 Shoreline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Shoreline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 693 Shoreline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayslake.
Does 693 Shoreline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 693 Shoreline Drive does offer parking.
Does 693 Shoreline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 693 Shoreline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Shoreline Drive have a pool?
No, 693 Shoreline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 693 Shoreline Drive have accessible units?
No, 693 Shoreline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 693 Shoreline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 693 Shoreline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 693 Shoreline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 693 Shoreline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
