693 Shoreline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft. three bedroom, two and one-half bath, with a first floor den or office plus a second floor loft area! Open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, a two-story entry with hardwood floors, a spacious living room and a dining room with sliding door access to the patio and backyard. Huge eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, solid surface countertops, all stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Breakfast area has a pantry closet and room for a big table. First floor office or den, half-bath, and plenty of storage. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling, sitting area, dressing area, a big walk-in closet plus a wall closet and a private bath with a large vanity with dual sinks, a separate tub and separate shower. Big secondary bedrooms too, with another full bath plus a loft area. Freshly painted, refinished wood floors, brand new carpeting and neutral decor throughout. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Attached 2-car garage. Lake rights for boating and a sandy beach too! Immaculate, move-in ready. Hurry home!! ***Checkout the 3D Matterport Tour and the Drone Tour of Water's Edge and Gages Lake*** Minimum 1-year leas. Credit requirements & background check required. No pets.