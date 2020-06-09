All apartments in Grayslake
Find more places like 568 Cambridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grayslake, IL
/
568 Cambridge Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 PM

568 Cambridge Drive

568 Cambridge Drive · (224) 678-8401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grayslake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL 60030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home. Open floor plan with formal living room & dining room. Wood flooring -2018 all around the house. A lot of updates were done. New roof - 2017, siding - 2017, new kitchen, and all appliances, water heater 2018. Great covered porch. Huge 2 car garage. Closed to metra station, walking path, pounds, and college of lake county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
568 Cambridge Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 568 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 568 Cambridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
568 Cambridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 568 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayslake.
Does 568 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 568 Cambridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 568 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 568 Cambridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 568 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 568 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 568 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 Cambridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 Cambridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 568 Cambridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grayslake 3 BedroomsGrayslake Apartments with Balcony
Grayslake Apartments with GarageGrayslake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grayslake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, IL
Antioch, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILHighland Park, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity