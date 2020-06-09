568 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home. Open floor plan with formal living room & dining room. Wood flooring -2018 all around the house. A lot of updates were done. New roof - 2017, siding - 2017, new kitchen, and all appliances, water heater 2018. Great covered porch. Huge 2 car garage. Closed to metra station, walking path, pounds, and college of lake county.