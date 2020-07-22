Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

561 First St. Available 08/01/20 Bright & Completely Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home with Great Backyard - Check out this completely remodeled home in Grayslake! New, New, New Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher. Kitchen connects to living room for large entertaining layout. Master bedroom with lots of light, master bathroom attached with double vanity! Modern finishes in bathrooms. Huge private backyard for entertaining and activities! Partially finished basement for bonus room. New washer/dryer on main level. Oversize 1 car attached garage with extra storage. Work being finished, completed photos coming soon.



School Data

Elementary Grayslake (46)

Junior High: Grayslake (46)

High School: Grayslake Central (127)



RPM Suburban Chicago

(847)455-9500



*Information including sq. Footages, lot sizes, etc. Are reliable but, not guaranteed therefore, confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.



(RLNE5936357)