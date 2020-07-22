All apartments in Grayslake
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

561 First St.

561 1st Street · (847) 455-9500
Location

561 1st Street, Grayslake, IL 60030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 561 First St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
561 First St. Available 08/01/20 Bright & Completely Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home with Great Backyard - Check out this completely remodeled home in Grayslake! New, New, New Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher. Kitchen connects to living room for large entertaining layout. Master bedroom with lots of light, master bathroom attached with double vanity! Modern finishes in bathrooms. Huge private backyard for entertaining and activities! Partially finished basement for bonus room. New washer/dryer on main level. Oversize 1 car attached garage with extra storage. Work being finished, completed photos coming soon.

School Data
Elementary Grayslake (46)
Junior High: Grayslake (46)
High School: Grayslake Central (127)

RPM Suburban Chicago
(847)455-9500

*Information including sq. Footages, lot sizes, etc. Are reliable but, not guaranteed therefore, confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.

(RLNE5936357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 First St. have any available units?
561 First St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 561 First St. have?
Some of 561 First St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 First St. currently offering any rent specials?
561 First St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 First St. pet-friendly?
No, 561 First St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayslake.
Does 561 First St. offer parking?
Yes, 561 First St. offers parking.
Does 561 First St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 First St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 First St. have a pool?
No, 561 First St. does not have a pool.
Does 561 First St. have accessible units?
No, 561 First St. does not have accessible units.
Does 561 First St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 First St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 First St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 First St. does not have units with air conditioning.
