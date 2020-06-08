All apartments in Grayslake
395 Center Street

395 Center Street · (847) 596-6120
Location

395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL 60030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring throughout main level! Convenient main floor bedroom and nice size dining space will fit your table and chairs perfectly. Living room is light and bright and opens to separate front room that can be used or converted to office/reception area or even a play space for kids! Upstairs to bedrooms 2 & 3 and full bath. Both bedrooms are great size with ample closet space. Bath has been nicely freshened too. Downstairs to freshly painted basement with stubbed plumbing for bathroom 2! Washer and dryer stay and you'll also love the low maintenance mechanicals - furnace, AC, and water heater all replaced 2018!! Outside has great curb appeal with all newer siding & windows (2009) plus full tear off roof in 2008! Back deck is newer within last few years and opens to fully fenced grassy area for pets or kids to play! Great size 2.5 car garage is fully insulated with new door too! All the heavy lifting has been done and the opportunities await! Grayslake HS! Zoned CB (central business); this business zone is established to provide pedestrian-oriented areas for commercial establishments which offer a wide range of goods and services. See it TODAY!! No Smokers, Some Pets (Breed, Count, and Weight Restrictions Apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Center Street have any available units?
395 Center Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 395 Center Street have?
Some of 395 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
395 Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 395 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 395 Center Street does offer parking.
Does 395 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Center Street have a pool?
No, 395 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 395 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 395 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 395 Center Street has units with air conditioning.
