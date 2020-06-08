395 Center Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring throughout main level! Convenient main floor bedroom and nice size dining space will fit your table and chairs perfectly. Living room is light and bright and opens to separate front room that can be used or converted to office/reception area or even a play space for kids! Upstairs to bedrooms 2 & 3 and full bath. Both bedrooms are great size with ample closet space. Bath has been nicely freshened too. Downstairs to freshly painted basement with stubbed plumbing for bathroom 2! Washer and dryer stay and you'll also love the low maintenance mechanicals - furnace, AC, and water heater all replaced 2018!! Outside has great curb appeal with all newer siding & windows (2009) plus full tear off roof in 2008! Back deck is newer within last few years and opens to fully fenced grassy area for pets or kids to play! Great size 2.5 car garage is fully insulated with new door too! All the heavy lifting has been done and the opportunities await! Grayslake HS! Zoned CB (central business); this business zone is established to provide pedestrian-oriented areas for commercial establishments which offer a wide range of goods and services. See it TODAY!! No Smokers, Some Pets (Breed, Count, and Weight Restrictions Apply).