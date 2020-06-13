Apartment List
68 Apartments for rent in Gages Lake, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 Unit Available
18340 West Grand Drive
18340 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
Renovated well cared for 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with basement. Enjoy the Fenced back yard, with deck, 1 pet allowed.

1 Unit Available
33540 North Royal Oak Lane
33540 North Royal Oak Lane, Gages Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo and balcony. Water and garbage collection are included in the rent; Basketball, volley ball, storage and more. Walk to Gages Lake, minutes to Gurnee Mills mall, shopping, restaurants and highway.
Results within 5 miles of Gages Lake
54 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.

1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.

1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.

1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.

1 Unit Available
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2369 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 453 Teal Court in Grayslake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring

1 Unit Available
132 FINSTAD Drive
132 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 FINSTAD Drive in Libertyville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.

1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2946 sqft
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned

1 Unit Available
602 Hillcrest Drive
602 Hillcrest Drive, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home on Premium Corner Lot in Desireable Woodmere Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
283 Lionel Drive - 1
283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.

Kenlock Park
1 Unit Available
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.

1 Unit Available
111 East Winchester Road
111 East Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
MOVE IN READY Condo in downtown Libertyville. Nicely updated and maintained. Newer flooring and carpet throughout. Newer AC and HVAC system, End unit, full washer and dryer, Newer countertops, vanity, fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gages Lake, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gages Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

