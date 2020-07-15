All apartments in Freeburg
Find more places like 851 Southgate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Freeburg, IL
/
851 Southgate Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

851 Southgate Dr

851 Southgate Dr · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

851 Southgate Dr, Freeburg, IL 62243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
View a Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4WDiD1wuDpA

3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. RECENTLY UPDATED! Newer Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, upstairs landing, and bathroom. Newer carpet on steps and three bedrooms upstairs. Recently painted walls and kitchen cabinets. The main level has a living room, eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator, ½ bath. The upper level has a utility room with washer/dryer hookup, full bath, 3 bedrooms.Patio in the back yard. Agent owned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Southgate Dr have any available units?
851 Southgate Dr has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 851 Southgate Dr have?
Some of 851 Southgate Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Southgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
851 Southgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Southgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 851 Southgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeburg.
Does 851 Southgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 851 Southgate Dr offers parking.
Does 851 Southgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Southgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Southgate Dr have a pool?
No, 851 Southgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 851 Southgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 851 Southgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Southgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Southgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Southgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Southgate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 851 Southgate Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOMascoutah, ILFairview Heights, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILTroy, ILGlen Carbon, IL
Edwardsville, ILAffton, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOGlasgow Village, MOJennings, MOSpanish Lake, MOWood River, ILMaplewood, MORichmond Heights, MOMoline Acres, MOConcord, MOFerguson, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity